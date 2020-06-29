WTS: Razer Blade Advanced 15" Late 2019 - OLED - 2080 MaxQ - $2700

I'm selling my Razer Blade Advanced 15" Late 2019 laptop as I have a few others and don't need this one.

Specs:

i7 9750h

64GB DDR4

2TB 970 Evo

2080 MaxQ

4k OLED Display

Come with 3 Razer Power adapters

Comes with 2.5 years of Razer Complete Care warranty



There are two small blemishes on the case that really can't be seen. I have attached the images here.



Looking for $2700 shipped OBO. US shipping only.

Heatware: clayton006