WTS: Razer Blade Advanced 15" Late 2019 - OLED - 2080 MaxQ - $2600

clayton006

Jan 4, 2005
I'm selling my Razer Blade Advanced 15" Late 2019 laptop as I have a few others and don't need this one.
Specs:
i7 9750h
64GB DDR4
2TB 970 Evo
2080 MaxQ
4k OLED Display
Come with 3 Razer Power adapters
Comes with 2.5 years of Razer Complete Care warranty

There are two small blemishes on the case that really can't be seen. I have attached the images here.

Looking for $2600 shipped OBO. US shipping only.
Heatware: clayton006
 

