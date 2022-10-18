WTS: QNIX 2710 LED monitor

$90 Shipped (Paypal)My 1080 died and I upgraded to a non DVI-D video card so this monitor got boxed up. This panel was able to overclock to 96hz but YMMV. I would prefer to sell to someone who knows about these monitors because they are not just plug and play without a couple hoops to jump through. I've never noticed a single dead pixel or had a single issue up to my GPU dying. I would show a picture of it working but I have nothing to hook it up to at this point.Heatware: soulmetzger