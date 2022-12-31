WTS: QNAP TVS-671 NAS and 12 TB Seagate IronWolf Drives

Blackjack

Blackjack

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2007
Messages
1,341
Looking to sell my QNAP TVS-671 NAS that was purchased in 2016. NAS is the upgraded model which has the upgraded processor and memory which better supports Plex streaming at higher resolutions. NAS will come factory reset with power cord and no drives. $899.00 + Shipping

1672505806466.png



Also looking to sell 6 Seagate IronWolf ST12000VN0007 12 TB NAS drives. Drives are 7200 RPM with a 256 MB cache. All drives were purchased in 2020, have approximately 1050 days powered on, and fully pass a full SMART test. Factory warranties are also still valid until April 30th 2023. $150 Shipped Each

1672506216856.png
1672506255741.png
1672506295865.png
1672506321450.png
1672506347664.png
1672506403207.png


Saving for a wedding so i'm not looking at any trades at the moment. Heatware
 
