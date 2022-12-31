WTS: QNAP TVS-671 NAS and 12 TB Seagate IronWolf Drives

Blackjack
[H]ard|Gawd
Oct 29, 2007
1,341
Looking to sell my QNAP TVS-671 NAS that was purchased in 2016. NAS is the upgraded model which has the upgraded processor and memory which better supports Plex streaming at higher resolutions. NAS will come factory reset with power cord and no drives. $899.00 + Shipping
Also looking to sell 6 Seagate IronWolf ST12000VN0007 12 TB NAS drives. Drives are 7200 RPM with a 256 MB cache. All drives were purchased in 2020, have approximately 1050 days powered on, and fully pass a full SMART test. Factory warranties are also still valid until April 30th 2023. $150 Shipped Each
Saving for a wedding so i'm not looking at any trades at the moment. Heatware
