WTS- PNY Anarchy 3200mhz DDR4 2 x8gb, Creative Gigaworks T20 (Series 2) - WTB G933 OEM Mesh pads

Selling a few things here. Open to trades, love keyboards and PC stuff. Let me know what you got. Prices are not with shipping and will depend on where you are.

1- EVGA 980ti ACSX2.0. SOLD

2- Ducky SOLD

3- Creative labs Gigaworks T20 Series 2. These are amazing, honestly amazing. I bought a couple of sets and these were left over. In Great shape, no issues or damage. Comes with the box. $40 (Pic coming soon)

4- PNY Anarchy 16gb Kit (2x8) 3200mhz DDR4. Runs perfectly at 3200mhz with XMP2.0 on my Asrock board. No issues. I covered the red heatsink clip with some carbon fiber look decals to match everything a bit better. Totally removable if you so desire. $60

WTB-

Looking for the mesh pads that came with the G933. No cheap copies, they never fit right.
 
