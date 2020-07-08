WTS or trade 4670k CPU and 16 gig DDR 3 WTTF 4790K

PRICE DROPS WILL CONTINUE
Bought too much stuff recently and ended up with a spare 4670k CPU. $
50.00 $49.00 $48.00 shipped.
Also have 2x8 gig Ripjaws DDR 3 1866 I will include as a bundle for
$70.00 $69.00 $68.00 shipped. Memory alone $37.50 $36.50 shipped.
I will also take a 4790K and give you $20.00
I will continue to drop the prices until I hit my lower limit and then cancel.
Bought too much stuff recently and ended up with a spare 4670k CPU. $
Also have 2x8 gig Ripjaws DDR 3 1866 I will include as a bundle for
I will also take a 4790K and give you $20.00
I will continue to drop the prices until I hit my lower limit and then cancel.
Last edited: