WTS or trade 4670K & 7970 GPU

N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,902
Bought too much stuff recently and ended up with a spare 4670k CPU. $50.00 $49.00 $48.00 $47.00 shipped.
7970 GPU $45.00 Shipped

I will trade the 4670K for a 4790K and give you $20.00 or give you the CPU & GPU for a 4790K.
I will continue to drop the price until I hit my lower limit and then cancel.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top