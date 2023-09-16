WTS [NYC-Local] - i9-9900k desktop, RTX 3080/3090TI/4080, peripherals, headphones

stinkytofus

Apr 11, 2023
111
Up for sale is a couple of items, I prefer to do local New York City, I am located in Queens

shipping is okay via paypal G&S, we can work something out

I have 100% seller/buyer rating on ebay, fuckcombustion.com, ecigarette forums, also sold/bought on hardware swap but didn't bother getting reviews

1. Intel i9-9900k desktop system - $640 - excellent condition - no issues, runs good, overclockable

CPU Processor: Intel i9-9900k
CPU Cooler: Corsair AIO
Motherboard: Asus Z390-E Gaming
PSU: Corsair 650WCase
Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance
SSD: 256GB
Case: Fractal steel mesh case
OS: Windows 11

1.jpg

2.jpg


Desktop Front.jpg


2. Dell S2716DGb - $300 - excellent condition
TN 27" LED QHD 2560 x 1440 144hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor - no issues, great 1440p gysnc monitor

Dell1.jpg

Dell 2.jpg


3. Razer Deathadder Elite & Razer Blackwidow Ultimate -Blue MX Switches- $70 - excellent condition - no issues, everything clicks

Deathadder.jpg



4. Nvidia RTX 3080 - $480 - excellent condition - no box, gpu will come in anti-static bag

3080 1.jpg

3080 2.jpg



5. Nvidia RTX 3090 TI Founders Edition - $1200 - excellent condition - comes with original box

3090ti.jpg

3090ti 2.jpg


6. ASUS Nvidia RTX 4080 TUF Edition 16GB - $1300 - like new condition, comes with original box

4080 1.jpg

4080 12.jpg

4080 13.jpg


7. Beyerdynamic DT770 Pro 250 Ohm - $140 - Upgraded earcups with leather dekonis, original cups included - headband not iso friendly, white specks

beyerdynamic dt770 pro 250ohm.jpg


8. Beyerdynamic DT770 Limited Edition 80 Ohm - $120 - no issues, missing the gold headphone jack that plugs into amp/dac

beyerdynamic dt770 pro LE 80ohm1.jpg


9. Blueparrot B450-XT wireless headset - $60, literally brand new, bought for $150 + tax

blue parrot b450-xt wireless headset.jpg


10. Google Pixel 3XL 128GB Black Unlocked - $140 - excellent condition, comes with box and charger

Google pixel 3 xl 128gb.jpg
google pixel 3 xl 128gb 2.jpg


11. Brother MFC-8480DN - Laser printer, brand new high yield toner installed, rated for 10,000 pages, this is a high performance b&w printing workhouse - $300

brother mfc-8480dn.jpg
 

