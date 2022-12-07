WTS: Nvidia Quadro P1000, P600, i5-7500, i7-4790, Surface Pro 3

rfisher983
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2006
- Messages
- 508
All items are in working properly and prices include shipping to lower 48 only. None of the graphics cards include the mini display port to display port adapters.
Nvidia Quadro P1000 - 125 shipped
Nvidia Quadro P600 - $60
Intel Core i5-7500 3.40GHz - $60
Intel Core i7-4790 3.60Ghz - $60
AMD FirePro W4100 2GB GDDR5 Video Card - $30
Microsoft Surface Pro 3 - Intel Core i7-4650, 8GB, 1440p resolution, 256GB SSD, Win 10. Small indentation on the case it self, see picture. Screen is perfect. Includes charging cable - $110
Venmo or Paypal (gift) preferred. PM me if interested.
Heatware: rfisher983 https://www.heatware.com/u/51304/to
ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/hywdx80
Nvidia Quadro P1000 - 125 shipped
Nvidia Quadro P600 - $60
Intel Core i5-7500 3.40GHz - $60
Intel Core i7-4790 3.60Ghz - $60
AMD FirePro W4100 2GB GDDR5 Video Card - $30
Microsoft Surface Pro 3 - Intel Core i7-4650, 8GB, 1440p resolution, 256GB SSD, Win 10. Small indentation on the case it self, see picture. Screen is perfect. Includes charging cable - $110
Venmo or Paypal (gift) preferred. PM me if interested.
Heatware: rfisher983 https://www.heatware.com/u/51304/to
ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/hywdx80