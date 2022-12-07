WTS: Nvidia Quadro P1000, P600, i5-7500, i7-4790, Surface Pro 3

rfisher983

Jun 28, 2006
508
All items are in working properly and prices include shipping to lower 48 only. None of the graphics cards include the mini display port to display port adapters.

Nvidia Quadro P1000 - 125 shipped

PXL_20221206_225147923.jpg

Nvidia Quadro P600 - $60

PXL_20221205_211142681.jpg

Intel Core i5-7500 3.40GHz - $60

PXL_20221206_231037783.jpg

Intel Core i7-4790 3.60Ghz - $60

PXL_20221206_225552214.jpg

AMD FirePro W4100 2GB GDDR5 Video Card - $30

PXL_20221205_213232483.jpg

Microsoft Surface Pro 3 - Intel Core i7-4650, 8GB, 1440p resolution, 256GB SSD, Win 10. Small indentation on the case it self, see picture. Screen is perfect. Includes charging cable - $110
surface1.png


Surface3.jpg


Venmo or Paypal (gift) preferred. PM me if interested.

Heatware: rfisher983 https://www.heatware.com/u/51304/to
ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/hywdx80
 
