WTS NIB white MSI rtx 4070ti super, NIB rx 9700xt, used 6900xt and used rtx 3080fe

Have couple unused cards that im looking to sell via PP f/f; add 4% for g/s. Cards used to game only for around month before stored away as backup.
Heatware feedback in sig and buyers must have feedback.
1: NIB white msi rtx 4070ti super - $775 shipped
2: NIB sapphire pulse rx 9700xt - $775 shipped
3: used amd reference rx 6900xt - $325 shipped
4: used geforce rtx 3080fe - $275 shipped
Shipping via UPS ground w/insurance and will require signature. What you see in pictures is what's included.
Any questions, post here then DM. and prices are FIRM.
Heatware feedback in sig and buyers must have feedback.
1: NIB white msi rtx 4070ti super - $775 shipped
2: NIB sapphire pulse rx 9700xt - $775 shipped
3: used amd reference rx 6900xt - $325 shipped
4: used geforce rtx 3080fe - $275 shipped
Shipping via UPS ground w/insurance and will require signature. What you see in pictures is what's included.
Any questions, post here then DM. and prices are FIRM.