WTS: NAS and Drives, Networking, Other misc gear

Blackjack

Blackjack

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2007
Messages
1,348
Looking to sell a bunch of stuff I had lying around prior to a move. Saving for a wedding so i'm not looking at any trades at the moment. Heatware

Pictures can be taken of everything on request.

1x Brand New Steam Link Model 1003 - $75 Shipped
1x Used Logitech G915 Brown switch model - $80 Shipped
1x Used Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Security Gateway - White (USG) - $125 Shipped
1x Used Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Cloud Key (Gen 1) - White - $50 Shipped
1x Used Ubiquiti Networks POE Switch 8 Port (150W) US-8-150W - $220 Shipped
1x Used Apple Magic Trackpad A1535 - $65 shipped
1x Used Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad for Mac Model A2520 - $150


1x QNAP TVS-671 NAS that was purchased in 2016. NAS is the upgraded model which has the upgraded processor and memory which better supports Plex streaming at higher resolutions. NAS will come factory reset with power cord and no drives. $799.00 + Shipping

1672505806466.png



6x Seagate IronWolf ST12000VN0007 12 TB NAS drives. Drives are 7200 RPM with a 256 MB cache. All drives were purchased in 2020, have approximately 1050 days powered on, and fully pass a full SMART test. Factory warranties are also still valid until April 30th 2023. $100 Shipped Each

1672506216856.png
1672506255741.png
1672506295865.png
1672506321450.png
1672506347664.png
1672506403207.png
 
Last edited:
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,899
free bump, If you open up for trades on the nas (maybe a 3070ti plus some $), let me know
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top