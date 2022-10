I have a brand new open box RTX 4090 Gaming Trio. I bought it new sealed from a local sale on facebook marketplace 2 days ago for 1900 and includes receipt (they bought it from BB). The next morning I was able to score an FE from BB drop. I opened the box and looked at the card the night I bought it but never installed it. So it is brand new in open box. Will sell for what I paid plus shipping if anyone is interested.$1935 shipped Papal FFheat in sig