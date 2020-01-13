WTS: MSI RTX 2080 ti gaming x trio

MSI RTX 2080ti Gaming x trio GPU

Excellent condition, comes with original box & accessories. Bought from another [H] member when my card went in for RMA service and procrastinated on converting it to a hybrid. Never registered for warranty and was purchased in Sept. of 2018. There are 2 small scratches on the backplate.



Card was run with a small OC and a more aggressive fan curve and not used for mining.



Asking $950 shipped to lower 48 with a no fees payment. $980 with fees.



You must have excellent heat and you must be a US based buyer.



I accept PP, Zelle, and US P.O. money orders.

SOLD.. .

Noctua NH-D14

CM 212 Evo