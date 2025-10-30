WTS: MSI Geforce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Ventus 3X - SOLD

Syntax Error
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2008
- Messages
- 2,874
Upgraded my system, so the old card needs to go. Original owner. No bends or bowing of the PCB or heat sink. Was always mounted in a vertical orientation the entire time I used it.
Included with original factory box and accessories (support arm and 3x PCie 8-pin to x1 12VHPWR adapter).
Please PM if you have any questions!
SOLD
---
Payment via Paypal F&F or Zelle only. Shipping only to CONUS. International shipments will have to quote out the actual shipping cost + insurance.
Member of [H] for almost 20 years now, deal with confidence. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to?sort=trade_date-desc
Attachments
-
20251030_121954.jpg431.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20251030_122007.jpg412.1 KB · Views: 0
-
20251030_122015.jpg390.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20251030_122023.jpg392 KB · Views: 0
-
20251030_122031.jpg412.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20251030_122038.jpg562.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20251030_122205.jpg395.1 KB · Views: 0
-
20251030_122219.jpg392.1 KB · Views: 0
-
20251030_122226 - Copy.jpg237.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: