WTS: MSI Gaming Z170a Motherboard/ i5 6600k/ Corsair Platinum 16gb Combo

Joined
Jan 26, 2012
Messages
664
Hey guys, upgrading to a z390 so selling the following combo:


Motherboard: MSI Z170a Gaming m7 https://us.msi.com/Motherboard/Z170A-GAMING-M7.html

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600k 3.5ghz

RAM: Corsair Platinum 16gb 2666mhz (2 x 8GB) https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233850?Item=N82E16820233850

Everything works perfectly. Never OC'd the CPU. Mobo and CPU comes with original box.

Selling because I'm upgrading to z390.

Price is $200 shipped for everything via USPS.

Paypal only.

PM if interested. Thanks!
 
