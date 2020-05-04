WTS: MSI Gaming Z170a Motherboard/ i5 6600k/ Corsair Platinum 16gb Combo

plagas
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2012
- Messages
- 664
Hey guys, upgrading to a z390 so selling the following combo:
Motherboard: MSI Z170a Gaming m7 https://us.msi.com/Motherboard/Z170A-GAMING-M7.html
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600k 3.5ghz
RAM: Corsair Platinum 16gb 2666mhz (2 x 8GB) https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233850?Item=N82E16820233850
Everything works perfectly. Never OC'd the CPU. Mobo and CPU comes with original box.
Selling because I'm upgrading to z390.
Price is $200 shipped for everything via USPS.
Paypal only.
PM if interested. Thanks!
Motherboard: MSI Z170a Gaming m7 https://us.msi.com/Motherboard/Z170A-GAMING-M7.html
CPU: Intel Core i5 6600k 3.5ghz
RAM: Corsair Platinum 16gb 2666mhz (2 x 8GB) https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233850?Item=N82E16820233850
Everything works perfectly. Never OC'd the CPU. Mobo and CPU comes with original box.
Selling because I'm upgrading to z390.
Price is $200 shipped for everything via USPS.
Paypal only.
PM if interested. Thanks!