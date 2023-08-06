WTS: MITX ROG B660i Mobo, Noctua NH-L12, ACAT X1

Hey all,Parting ways with my itx build, trying to sell as a package. Shipping will vary depending on if you want all the boxes for the components. I can ship everything inside the case or in their separate boxes.The two top screws on the top back of the case, the ones that hold the top plate on, are stripped and will not tighten. The power cable has been motified to fit inside the case (it is not ideal but works). Back plate for PSU mount has been modified to increase airflow. PSU is on its last leg; I can include it for free if you would like.ROG Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi - $150Noctua NH L12s - $40ACAT X1 (Ghost S1 Clone / Comes with riser cable & Slim Noctua 120) - $85Seasonic 450w PSU - Free (works, but is going out)If you need more information or more photos, reach out and I'll be happy to provide. I have all the OEM boxes, besides the ACAT box.