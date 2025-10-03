  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTS: Macbook Air M1 8GB/256GB

sinisterDei

sinisterDei

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Dec 1, 2004
Messages
1,661
I've got a 2020 Macbook Air M1, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Rose gold colored.

Two items of note. One, there is a crack in the screen bezel, see the second picture. It doesn't affect the screen itself, which is perfect.

Second, at some point my mother-in-law spilled an *entire can* of ginger ale directly onto the keyboard. I popped all the keys off, gave them a bath, and then put them back on. Or I did my best. They all work, but some of them the travel feels wrong. I'm sure they could be popped back off and put back on to fix it, or possibly I damaged the tiny bits of plastic or the springs or something? I don't know, I barely knew what I was doing then and it was months ago. My wife managed to use it despite the crummy key travel for 6+ months without difficulty. But I'm putting it out there!

I also don't have a power adapter for it.

With all the negatives, let's call it $175+shipping. Local is 77573 if you want to skip the shipping.

Oh and I'll factory reset it before delivery, I just hadn't done it yet before taking the pictures.

1759529873330.png

1759529883136.png
 
