WTS: Lots of DDR3 ECC server memory (24GB 3Rx4, 16GB 2Rx4)

Syntax Error
Selling a lot of working pull server memory.
All memory are ECC DDR3. Please see below for details.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289
---
24GB Tri-Rank 3Rx4 PC3L-10600R:
x79 24GB Micron 3Rx4 PC3L-10600R - $20 each
x1 Samsung 24GB 3Rx4 PC3L-10600R - $20
All 80 24GB DIMMs shipped in single lot in two 50 DIMM trays: $1,400 shipped
---
16GB Dual-Rank 2Rx4 PC3Lx10600R:
x12 16GB Micron 2Rx4 PC3Lx10600R RAM - $15 each
x32 16GB Elpida 2Rx4 PC3Lx10600R RAM - $15 each
All 44 16GB DIMMs in single lot shipped in 50 DIMM tray: $550 shipped
---
Please ensure compatibility with your systems before committing to buy. I cannot comment specifically whether or not these parts will work with your particular system.
Payment to be conducted via Paypal or cash if local. Please PM if you have any questions.
Shipping is flat $5 per order for the memory. Shipping is included in the price for the SSDs. You order one stick, that's $5 shipping. If you order 50 sticks, that's also just $5 shipping. CONUS only; can ship outside CONUS if buyer covers difference. Insurance and other features are extra if buyer desires.
Please ensure delivery address is a secure location accessible only to you as I cannot be held responsible for porch pirates.
