WTS: Lots of DDR3 ECC server memory (24GB 3Rx4, 16GB 2Rx4)

Starbomba said: Welp, i kinda want a set of that 24 GB RAM for shits and giggles... Click to expand...

So I have messed with this ram before and I tried it in my Dell Rx10 servers and it wouldn't post even though in theory it should have worked. I'm tempted to try it again in my HP z600 as it seems to top out at 16GB modules and 24GB modules would boost it from 96GB to 144GB. But it would be a real loss if it again did not work. These were very specific HP modules produced for their blade servers if my memory is right.