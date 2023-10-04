WTS: lian li dan case a4 h20, thermalright axp-90 x53 alumWTT:M-ITX x570i ROG STRIX-Gaming for M-ATX

Accepting PayPal goods and services only at this time. Shipping from 46544.I have a lian li dan case a4 h20 x4 riser with two added arctic 120mm p12 slim fans for sale for 110 plus shipping through probably pirateship.I also have for sale a thermalright axp-90 x53 aluminum am4/115x lga1200 labeled version. 20 plus shipping or can be added to the case or the mobo trade.As the title states I have a good condition, complete in box with still bagged accessories, ms windows activates from hwid, x570i strix gaming that I had purchased off a member here last fall. It is in very good condition, I myself only used it temporarily to test a gpu MSI specifically wanted tested in a second system.I'm particularly looking for some form of M-atx motherboard of at least decent quality that is either am5, or lga1700. Strong preferences to an Intel lga 1700 board, b series is OK.If you have a combo with cpu with integrated graphics that would be awesome as I want to test some basic home server stuff out and the sama idx8 I want to move into for a bigger than dan case a4 h20 size maxes at m-atx.I have a little bit of cash to add, or if the board is ddr5 I have cash and a trident z neo ddr4 2 x 8 3600 cl8 to trade.