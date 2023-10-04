WTS: lian li dan case a4 h20, thermalright axp-90 x53 aluminum, 2x8 gskill neo 3600 cl18

Accepting PayPal goods and services only at this time. Shipping from 46544.

I have a lian li dan case a4 h20 x4 riser with two added arctic 120mm p12 slim fans for sale for 90 plus shipping through probably pirateship.

I also have for sale a thermalright axp-90 x53 aluminum am4/115x lga1200 labeled version. 20 plus shipping or can be added to the case

and a trident z neo ddr4 2 x 8 3600 cl8 - 35 + shipping

View: https://imgur.com/a/LzaHK4o
 
Tentatively ttt.

Not getting a pm back for a few days, expressed interest, offered a good offer, now no response.

Forgot to mention the dated time stamp is from /r/usgearswap. You can check it out it was posted then.
 
bump case dropped to 90, added ram kit as for sale item, moved the mobo to eBay for now so removed from listing.
 
