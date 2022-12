WTS Less then 3 weeks old XFX Speedster QICK319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 Core Gaming Includes Amd Game Bundle 2 free games $430 2-3 USPS Priority Shipped

Hey everyone!Played on acer 1440p 165hz, played metro exodus,bf1,bf5,wow.Its currently in my system while i wait for my RTX 3080 come in mail.Offering deal. Purchased Nov 14, 2022 for $560.29 on amazon for XFX Radeon RX 6800 16GBLink > XFX Amd Radeon RX 6800 16GB Full Warranty, Card has not been registered. Invoice included. Free Amd 2 game bundle includedNew / Prefect condition.Price $430 Shipped 2-3 day USPS priory mailSelling reason, it will take 14+ days get refund.****Payment PayPal F&F****I have been long time member as buyer and seller. my feedback speaks for itself.My Loss, Your Gain.Heat Gulkor Any questions ask away.Will post more pictures.