WTS: Lenovo ThinkPad P72 Workstation Laptop Xeon E-2176M, 64GB RAM

This laptop has only been used about 6 months, and has otherwise sat in a box. I purchased it from my former employer when they went bankrupt, and no longer need it. In perfect condition other than a scratch in the screen. Please be aware that this is present and might be a deal breaker for some. I have priced the machine accordingly, as you can replace the screen using this part: https://www.laptopscreen.com/English/model/Lenovo/FRU 00NY698/
If you want to upgrade to UHD, here is the part: https://www.laptopscreen.com/English/model/Lenovo/FRU 01YN100/
Ordered new, direct from Lenovo in August 2018, and still has 17 months warranty remaining. I will include the docking station and a single 230W power adapter.
Specs:
- Processor : Intel® Xeon® E-2176M 6 core processor with vPro™ (2.70GHz, up to 4.40GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 12MB Cache)
- Operating System : Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 64
- Operating System Language : Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 64 English
- Display : 17.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare, 300nits
- Memory : 64GB (16GB x 4) DDR4 2400MHz
- Graphic Card : NVIDIA Quadro P4200 8GB
- Camera : IR and 720p HD Camera with Microphone
- Keyboard : Backlit Keyboard with Number Pad - English
- Fingerprint Reader : Fingerprint Reader
- Pointing Device : Fingerprint
- Security Chip : Hardware dTPM
- TPM Setting : Hardware dTPM2.0 Enabled
- First Hard Drive : 256GB Solid State Drive PCIe-NVMe OPAL2.0 M.2
- Total Usable Storage Capacity : 256GB
- Battery : 6 cell Li-Polymer 99Wh
- Power Cord : 230W AC Adapter (3pin) - US
- Wireless : Intel® 9560 vPro 802.11AC (2 x 2) & Bluetooth 5.0
- vPro Certified Model : vPro Certified
- Display Panel : 17.3" FHD (1920x1080), LED backlight, IPS, Anti-glare, No Touch, IR-Camera, Mic, WLAN
- Base : NVIDIA Quadro P4200 8GB GDRR5
- Language Pack : Publication-English
- Warranty : 1 Year Depot or Carry-in