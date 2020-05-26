WTS: Lenovo ThinkPad P72 Workstation Laptop Xeon E-2176M, 64GB RAM

SineDave

SineDave

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 9, 2004
Messages
312
This laptop has only been used about 6 months, and has otherwise sat in a box. I purchased it from my former employer when they went bankrupt, and no longer need it. In perfect condition other than a scratch in the screen. Please be aware that this is present and might be a deal breaker for some. I have priced the machine accordingly, as you can replace the screen using this part: https://www.laptopscreen.com/English/model/Lenovo/FRU 00NY698/

If you want to upgrade to UHD, here is the part: https://www.laptopscreen.com/English/model/Lenovo/FRU 01YN100/


Ordered new, direct from Lenovo in August 2018, and still has 17 months warranty remaining. I will include the docking station and a single 230W power adapter.

1590527557773.png


Specs:
  • Processor : Intel® Xeon® E-2176M 6 core processor with vPro™ (2.70GHz, up to 4.40GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 12MB Cache)
  • Operating System : Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 64
  • Operating System Language : Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 64 English
  • Display : 17.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare, 300nits
  • Memory : 64GB (16GB x 4) DDR4 2400MHz
  • Graphic Card : NVIDIA Quadro P4200 8GB
  • Camera : IR and 720p HD Camera with Microphone
  • Keyboard : Backlit Keyboard with Number Pad - English
  • Fingerprint Reader : Fingerprint Reader
  • Pointing Device : Fingerprint
  • Security Chip : Hardware dTPM
  • TPM Setting : Hardware dTPM2.0 Enabled
  • First Hard Drive : 256GB Solid State Drive PCIe-NVMe OPAL2.0 M.2
  • Total Usable Storage Capacity : 256GB
  • Battery : 6 cell Li-Polymer 99Wh
  • Power Cord : 230W AC Adapter (3pin) - US
  • Wireless : Intel® 9560 vPro 802.11AC (2 x 2) & Bluetooth 5.0
  • vPro Certified Model : vPro Certified
  • Display Panel : 17.3" FHD (1920x1080), LED backlight, IPS, Anti-glare, No Touch, IR-Camera, Mic, WLAN
  • Base : NVIDIA Quadro P4200 8GB GDRR5
  • Language Pack : Publication-English
  • Warranty : 1 Year Depot or Carry-in
Originally purchased for $3678.33. Asking $1700.

1590527997354.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top