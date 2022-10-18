WTS: Lenovo Ideapad 3 $190 Shipped

$190 Shipped (Paypal F&F)

Bought this to be used when we traveled and didn't need it as much as we thought.
Laptop has had the ram upgraded to 12GB and windows 11 installed. Comes in original box and includes a travel bag with fresh reformat.

Spec link HERE

Heatware: soulmetzger

20230827_111554.jpg20230827_110155.jpg20230827_110509.jpg20230827_110819.jpg20230827_110847.jpg20230827_110901.jpg20230827_110914.jpg20230827_111501.jpg20230827_161801.jpg20230827_111614.jpg
 

Last edited:
Hit me up if you're interested as my wife is tired of seeing the box in our kitchen.
 
