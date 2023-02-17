WTS iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB Unlocked (Space Gray)

ibex333

ibex333

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 30, 2007
Messages
1,053
iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB Unlocked (Space Gray). MINT condition, always inside case and under screen protector. I will take the protector off before sale as it is worn and has bubbles. If you want, I will leave it on as is.

Price $850 SHIPPED.

Used around 2 years in total, first under AT&T, then paid off, unlocked and used for a bit under T-Mobile before placing it for sale. Battery was 89% last time I checked couple days ago. Includes box, generic case, and charge cable. Timestamps are from January, didn't feel like redoing the pictures.

Timestamp
Timestamp2
Timestamp3
Timestamp4
Timestamp5
Timestamp6
 
