WTS: iPad Pro- Ubiquiti USG and Unifi AP AC PRO, and Moree!!

2018 Ipad Pro 11in no issues works perfectly. ipad has a crack across the screen i have put a glass protector over it and works just fine. will upload photos
-$300 Shipped.
Ubiquiti Unifi USG
-$90Shipped
2 x Ubiquiti Unifi AC PRO AP - AP and 3d printed bracket/mount only. (NO POE INCLUDED)
- $70 EACH shipped
Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.
i installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.
-$50 shipped
-$300 Shipped.
Ubiquiti Unifi USG
-$90Shipped
2 x Ubiquiti Unifi AC PRO AP - AP and 3d printed bracket/mount only. (NO POE INCLUDED)
- $70 EACH shipped
Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.
i installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.
-$50 shipped
Last edited: