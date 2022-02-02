WTS: Intel Z690 DDR5 mobos, G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 32GB, Corsair Dominator Plat DDR4 32GB ram kits

M

missalaire

Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2012
Messages
655
Selling the following hardware:


BNIB MSI Z690 Carbon Wifi DDR5 LGA 1700 Intel motherboard - $320 shipped

Full specs/details: https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MPG-Z690-CARBON-WIFI



BNIB Asus Prime Z690-A DDR5 LGA 1700 Intel motherboard - $210 shipped

Full specs/details: https://www.asus.com/Motherboards-Components/Motherboards/PRIME/PRIME-Z690-A/



BNIB G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5600 CL36 RAM - $400 shipped SOLD

Model #F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK

Full specs: https://www.gskill.com/product/165/374/1635821005/F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK



Corsair Dominator Platinum 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3000 C15 RAM - $150 shipped SOLD

Model#CMD32GX4M2B3000C15

Full specs: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Memory/DOMINATOR®-PLATINUM-32GB-(2-x-16GB)-DDR4-DRAM-3000MHz-C15-Memory-Kit/p/CMD32GX4M2B3000C15

This memory kit is used, but in full working condition.


Any questions, feel free to ask.

I accept payment via Paypal and items will be shipped fully insured with signature confirmation. No trades please.


Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/83552/to
 
Last edited:
Top