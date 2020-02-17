WTS: Intel i5 7600 cpu & Asrock H270M-itx/ac Cyrorig C7 Cooler // iphone X at&t unlocked A1901

wanting to sell this as a combo. working pull upgraded to a ryzen build. was used in a dan A4 case. was not overlocked

Intel i5 7600 cpu & Asrock H270M-itx/ac Cyrorig C7 Cooler i purchased another user here and its been working no issues $225 shipped obo



iphone X 255gb at&t A1901 unlocked. Works perfectly no issues. Screen is flawless and has screen protector. Edges show signs of wear few knicks. Back glass is flawless. Can send pics $420 shipped OBO