WTS: Intel i5 7600 cpu & Asrock H270M-itx/ac Cyrorig C7 Cooler // iphone X at&t locked

wanting to sell this as a combo. working pull upgraded to a ryzen build. was used in a dan A4 case. was not overlocked

Intel i5 7600 cpu & Asrock H270M-itx/ac Cyrorig C7 Cooler i purchased another user here and its been working no issues $225 shipped obo



iphone X 255gb at&t locked. initially purchased used and i am unable to unlock it from at&t (alot of back and forth im just giving up) iphone is clean works 100% i was planning on using it on tmobile. asking $420 shipped OBO