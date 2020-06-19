WTS: i7-7700K (Delidded /w ThermoGrizzly Conductonaut)

Kamber

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2017
Messages
260
i7-7700K
- Delidded using Rockit88 tool
- Repasted using ThermoGrizzly Conductonaut between the die and heatspreader
- Heatspreader sealed back on using Permatex Ultra Black Gasket Maker

I'm the original owner and performed the delidding & repasting myself when the chip was brand new. Ran at 1.30v it's entire life under a massive Noctua NH-D15 cooler. Excellent condition, excellent performance, no issues whatsoever. Selling because I switched to Ryzen.

Asking $325 shipped.

Buyer either sends via Paypal gift/friends&family or adds 3.5% to cover fees, whichever you prefer.
 

