WTS: i7-7700K (Delidded + Repasted /w ThermoGrizzly Conductonaut)

i7-7700K
- Delidded using Rockit88 tool
- Repasted using ThermoGrizzly Conductonaut between the die and heatspreader
- Heatspreader sealed back on using Permatex Ultra Black Gasket Maker
I'm the original owner and performed the delidding & repasting myself when the chip was brand new. Ran at 1.30v it's entire life under a massive Noctua NH-D15 cooler. Excellent condition, excellent performance, no issues whatsoever. Selling because I switched to Ryzen.
Asking $350 shipped.
Buyer either sends via Paypal gift/friends&family or adds 3.5% to cover fees, whichever you prefer.
Last edited: