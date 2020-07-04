WTS I5 4690k with mini itx asrock mobo+ memory and gtx 980

dogbyte_13
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2004
- Messages
- 1,486
Looking to sell the following, i only accept PayPal and ship to the US only.
You get the following for 225$ USD shipped.
Asrock Z97-E ITX
i5 4690K
8GB Crucial Ballistix Sport XT 1866
Motherboard manual
Bluetooth / wifi adapter
PNY XLR8 GTX 980 not ti
Sadly I do not have the backplate.
Please note the bios is set to 4.5ghz and needs good cooling if you use the settings on it.
You get the following for 225$ USD shipped.
Asrock Z97-E ITX
i5 4690K
8GB Crucial Ballistix Sport XT 1866
Motherboard manual
Bluetooth / wifi adapter
PNY XLR8 GTX 980 not ti
Sadly I do not have the backplate.
Please note the bios is set to 4.5ghz and needs good cooling if you use the settings on it.