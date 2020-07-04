WTS I5 4690k with mini itx asrock mobo+ memory and gtx 980

D

dogbyte_13

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 21, 2004
Messages
1,486
Looking to sell the following, i only accept PayPal and ship to the US only.
You get the following for 225$ USD shipped.

Asrock Z97-E ITX
i5 4690K
8GB Crucial Ballistix Sport XT 1866
Motherboard manual
Bluetooth / wifi adapter
PNY XLR8 GTX 980 not ti
Sadly I do not have the backplate.

Please note the bios is set to 4.5ghz and needs good cooling if you use the settings on it.
20200703_185904.jpg

20200701_133625.jpg
 
