WTS - HDMI Extender | Bend Kit | Rift S | GPUs | Combo

Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2014
Messages
640
Working on getting my SPCOR this year and clearing out distractions and getting funding to redo my office.

WTS - Used "No Hassle Audio Video" HDMI Extender - $85 Shipped
Company Amazon Site:
https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/...f-388d-43cb-9218-5c6b14311d0e&channel=Website

I have an older model and if i've missed any specs you're interested in don't hesitate to ask and i'll provide what I can from the manual. No longer needed as the bandwidth is not sufficient for 4k/120. Will come with everything shown and ship is the packaging the manufacturer shipped with.

WTS - "New" Thermaltake Pacific Hard Tube Bendking Kit - $60 Shipped
This box has been opened but contents have never been used. I keep flirting with the idea of a custom loop but I don't have the time, energy or money right now.

WTS - Oculus Rift S w/ Goodies - $240 Shipped
Single owner, well taken care of and lightly used. Comes with a nice hard case, 12' or 15' USB & DP extenders, 2x VR Cover (one on the headset, the other unused and washable). Will not ship in original packaging but in aftermarket case.

WTS - EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 10GB - $475 Shipped
Single owner bought direct from EVGA. Model#10G-P5-3885-KR. Working pull. Plenty left on warranty (purchased extended 5 yr warranty - 834 days as of 1/1/24). PC has not been torn down at this time. However, I have taken the week off for projects just like this. Have original packaging.

WTS - 5800x3D - $old Local

WTS - ASUS MAX XI Hero w/ delidded 9600k* - $130 Shipped
Bought from forum member tnt3k Feb of this year to upgrade my arcade cabinet. 9600k is delidded with copper IHS. Will not ship in original packaging. Never got time to work on the cabinet thus this was never used.

WTS - EVGA GTX 1080ti ICX - $145 Shipped
Bought from forum member Furious_Style Feb of this year to upgrade my arcade cabinet. Will ship in original packaging. Never got time to work on the cabinet thus this was never used.

=============================================​


PayPal. If G&S is preferred, please cover fees.
heatware - schlitzbull
 

