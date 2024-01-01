WTS - HDMI Extender | Bend Kit | Rift S | 3080

schlitzbull
Working on getting my SPCOR this year and clearing out distractions and getting funding to redo my office.
WTS - Used "No Hassle Audio Video" HDMI Extender - $90 Shipped
Company Amazon Site:
https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/...f-388d-43cb-9218-5c6b14311d0e&channel=Website
I have an older model and if i've missed any specs you're interested in don't hesitate to ask and i'll provide what I can from the manual. No longer needed as the bandwidth is not sufficient for 4k/120. Will come with everything shown and ship is the packaging the manufacturer shipped with.
WTS - "New" Thermaltake Pacific Hard Tube Bendking Kit - $65 Shipped
This box has been opened but contents have never been used. I keep flirting with the idea of a custom loop but I don't have the time, energy or money right now.
WTS - Oculus Rift S w/ Goodies - $250 Shipped
Single owner, well taken care of and lightly used. Comes with a nice hard case, 12' or 15' USB & DP extenders, 2x VR Cover (one on the headset, the other unused and washable). Will not ship in original packaging but in aftermarket case.
WTS - EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 10GB - $520 Shipped
Single owner bought direct from EVGA. Model#10G-P5-3885-KR. Working pull. Plenty left on warranty (purchased extended 5 yr warranty - 834 days as of 1/1/24). PC has not been torn down at this time. However, I have taken the week off for projects just like this. Have original packaging.
WTS - 5800x3D - $Pending Local
Unsure if guy is for real or not.
=============================================
PayPal. If G&S is preferred, please cover fees.
heatware - schlitzbull
