WTS gigabyte windforce oc 3x 8gb RTX 2070 super $240 Shipped

Gulkor
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2007
- Messages
- 1,289
Hey everyone!
Selling gigabyte rtx 2070 super Good ordering work, good Shape, Played SC2,BF1,BF5,WOW all no problem.
Boxed up and ready ship.
Looking for $240 Shipped USPS Priority. Will be shipped out on monday,
Payment Paypal F&F
Heat Gulkor
Will be adding Intel core i5 10400, Asus Z590 Prime board, Cosair ddr4 3600 c18 tomorrow.
Any questions ask away.
Selling gigabyte rtx 2070 super Good ordering work, good Shape, Played SC2,BF1,BF5,WOW all no problem.
Boxed up and ready ship.
Looking for $240 Shipped USPS Priority. Will be shipped out on monday,
Payment Paypal F&F
Heat Gulkor
Will be adding Intel core i5 10400, Asus Z590 Prime board, Cosair ddr4 3600 c18 tomorrow.
Any questions ask away.