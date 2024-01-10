Wts: Gigabyte RTX3060 , Akko ASA Profile PBT and various pc stuff

antok86

-Akko ASA Profile PBT Cherry Stem Doubleshot Keycap $45 shipped

-Ubiquiti airMAX NanoBeam 5AC
NBE-5AC-Gen2 i have 2 of these which was used as a sender and receiver never used outsoors $175 shipped

-Ubiquiti USG aftermarket ac adapter $70 shipped

-Ubiquiti AC Mesh UAP-AC-M with POE injector $70 shipped

-Ubiquiti AP AC Pro $55 shipped
Only used indoors no Poe injector

-Apple 60w MagSafe 2 Power adapter MD565LL/A Sealed NEW Original $30 Shipped

-Nintendo Wii. Console only no cables. Unable to test was in a box for a while. Can’t find the cables. Was lost during move and only found the console $55 shipped.

-newly RMA'd Gigabyte 3060 12gb Eagle under warranty till 2-2-2026 GV-N3060EAGLE OC-12GD $260 shipped

-Used and working order Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro. $110 Shipped

-DBX 286s Microphone Pre-amp Processor. $165 shipped



-Corsair K65 with cherry blue switches with aftermarket keycaps(see photo) $55 shipped SOLD
-Used 9600k $75 shipped SOLD


Everything is OBO.
Currently looking for
-USP-PDU-Pro Unifi



Price of the C16s? One of my LED's just died on one of mine. Trying to decide if I want to replace with another Corsair or get something else entirely.
 
What did you not like about the keycaps? I don't know how they would be on my classic Das board.
 
antok86 said:
No issues…it just didn’t look how I imagined it on my keyboard. And I forgot to return it
Got it. How is on use? Is it easier to miss keys because of the profile or easier to hit them?
 
SamirD said:
Got it. How is on use? Is it easier to miss keys because of the profile or easier to hit them?
No issues for the short time I tried it…but YMMV on finger size and typing speed. But then again I prolly took longer to install them than typed on lol
 
