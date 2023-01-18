WTS: Gigabyte Rtx 4080 Gaming OC / Xbox One X 1TB

Up for sale are two cards that I am looking to part ways with. Was able to grab a 4090 that I wanted to try out for now. Last price drops on GPUs.



1) Used Gigabyte 4080 Gaming OC. Asking $1100 shipped. --> $1075 shipped --> $1050 shipped



Bought from BestBuy in like new condition. Works great and comes with all accessories.



2) XFX 7900 XTX Merc 310 - New and unopened. Asking $OLD and Shipped







Other Items:



1) 32 GB (2x 16) GSkil Flare X5 DDR5 5600 - $OLD and Shipped



Have no used these but did open them to test and make sure they were not DOA. Put them back in the box.



2) 2x Inland Premium 1TB SSD TLC - $110 shipped for both



Both were used for a Chia machine I had. These still have 100% SSD health and can send these upon request as they are still in my main computer unused.

3) Xbox One X (1TB) - Used and it great condition with original box and controller/cables. Will throw in Fallout 76 disc version. Sat its life for the past 2 years turned on probably less than 10 times. Upgraded to the Series X now that my younger son is "of age" to play sports games. Asking $200 shipped.









Link to Microcenter Item Page







Payment: Paypal FF







Heatware:Lyang238