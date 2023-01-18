WTS: Gigabyte Rtx 4080 Gaming OC - Used / XFX 7900 XTX Merc 310 / DDR5 Ram

Have no used these but did open them to test and make sure they were not DOA. Put them back in the box.​

Up for sale are two cards that I am looking to part ways with. Was able to grab a 4090 that I wanted to try out for now.1) Used Gigabyte 4080 Gaming OC. Asking $1100 shipped.Bought from BestBuy in like new condition. Works great and comes with all accessories.2) XFX 7900 XTX Merc 310 - New and unopened. Asking $1150 shippedOther Items:1) 32 GB (2x 16) GSkil Flare X5 DDR5 5600 - $110 shipped2) 2x Inland Premium 1TB SSD TLC - $120 shipped for bothBoth were used for a Chia machine I had. These still have 100% SSD health and can send these upon request as they are still in my main computer unused.Payment: Paypal FFHeatware:Lyang238