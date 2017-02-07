WTS: Gigabyte RTX 3080 10gb

Furious_Styles
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2013
- Messages
- 3,965
https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P5-3797-KL
$340 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.
2. Gigabyte 3080 10GB Vision OC. Also some light mining use, bought from another [H] member who re-padded it. I cleaned it up and have had 0 problems with it.
$500 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.
----
I accept PP, Zelle, Venmo, and US P.O. money orders.
--------------------------------
SOLD...
Noctua NH-D15
CM 212 Evo x2
Corsair H150i Pro
Sennheiser HD 558
-------------------------------
Heat: http://www.heatware.com/u/83965 130-0-0
