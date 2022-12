WTS gigabyte OC X3 8G RTX 2070 Super Non minded $230 & i5-10400+16gb ddr4 3600+asus prime z590-a+Free 256g combo $230 Shipped USPS priority mail

Hey everyone!I upgraded to i5-12600k+RTX 3080, Selling my old partsSelling gigabyte rtx 2070 super Good ordering work, good Shape, Played SC2,BF1,BF5,WOW all no problem. played on my acer 1440p 165hz no problems. I upgraded to RTX 3080, no longer use.Gigabyte OC X3 8G RTX 2070 Super Non minded, used for gaming only.Gpu link Gigabyte RTX 2070 Super Boxed up and ready ship.Gigabyte RTX 2070S $230 OBO Shipped USPS Priority. Will be shipped out on monday,Upgraded to Asus Tuf & I5 12600k, no longer used.Good working order, good shape, No problems,Intel Core i5-10400 /w box unused stock fanCpu Link i5-10400 Asus Prime Z590 come in my asus mobo boxMobo Link Asus Prime Z590-A Corsair 16gb ddr4 3600 c18 Memory link Corsair 16gb ddr4 3600 c18 Free SK Hynix 256gb m.2 driveCpu mobo combo $230 OBO shipped USPS priority1 Package Combo RTX 2070S + i5 mobo mem 256gb nvme $400 Shipped OBO2 Package Combo RTX 2070S + i5 mobo mem 256gb nvme + samsung 970 evo plus 500gb $435 Shipped OBOWould sell as combo.Payment Paypal F&FI have been long time member also buyer and seller. my feedback speaks for itself.Heat Gulkor Any questions ask away.