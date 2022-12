WTS gigabyte OC X3 8G RTX 2070 Super & i5-10400 16gb ddr4 3600 asus prime z590-a mobo combo Shipped USPS priority mail

Hey everyone!Selling gigabyte rtx 2070 super Good ordering work, good Shape, Played SC2,BF1,BF5,WOW all no problem. played on my acer 1440p 165hz no problems. I upgraded to RTX 3080, no longer use.Gigabyte OC X3 8G RTX 2070 SuperGpu link Gigabyte RTX 2070 Super Boxed up and ready ship.$235 OBO Shipped USPS Priority. Will be shipped out on monday,Upgraded to Asus Tuf & I5 12600k, no longer used.Good working order, good shape, No problems, Post pictures tomorrow.Intel Core i5-10400 /w box unused stock fanCpu Link i5-10400 Asus Prime Z590 come in my asus mobo boxMobo Link Asus Prime Z590-A Corsair 16gb ddr4 3600 c18 Memory link Corsair 16gb ddr4 3600 c18 256gb m.2 drive free$250 OBO shipped USPS priorityWould sell as combo.Payment Paypal F&FHeat Gulkor Any questions ask away.