WTS Gigabyte 4070 ti Gaming OC

Hi All,
Up for sale are a couple items I have laying around.
1. ZOTAC 3090 Trinity - This is used and had thermal pads replaced. It runs but sometimes turns off randomly when gaming. I don't have time to look into this so selling this as is in non working condition. $0LD
2. Gigabyte 4070 ti Gaming OC - Used for a month before trying out a different card. In like new condition and will come with original box.
$ 725 $710 shipped and insured via Paypal FF.
Up for sale are a couple items I have laying around.
1. ZOTAC 3090 Trinity - This is used and had thermal pads replaced. It runs but sometimes turns off randomly when gaming. I don't have time to look into this so selling this as is in non working condition. $0LD
2. Gigabyte 4070 ti Gaming OC - Used for a month before trying out a different card. In like new condition and will come with original box.
Last edited: