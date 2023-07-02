WTS Gigabyte 4070 ti Gaming OC

L

lyang238

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2009
Messages
932
Hi All,

Up for sale are a couple items I have laying around.

1. ZOTAC 3090 Trinity - This is used and had thermal pads replaced. It runs but sometimes turns off randomly when gaming. I don't have time to look into this so selling this as is in non working condition. $0LD

2. Gigabyte 4070 ti Gaming OC - Used for a month before trying out a different card. In like new condition and will come with original box. $725 $710 shipped and insured via Paypal FF.
 
Last edited:
lyang238 said:
Hi All,

Up for sale are a couple items I have laying around.

1. ZOTAC 3090 Trinity - This is used and had thermal pads replaced. It runs but sometimes turns off randomly when gaming. I don't have time to look into this so selling this as is in non working condition. Asking $370 shipped and insured via Paypal FF

2. Gigabyte 4070 ti Gaming OC - Used for a month before trying out a different card. In like new condition and will come with original box. $725 shipped and insured via Paypal FF.
Click to expand...
Pmd
 
Sorry been out of town for a wedding. Replying now and pending sale on 3090.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top