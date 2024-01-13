WTS Galax rtx 4070 (white)

Looking to sell used white Galax rtx 4070 that has been sitting used after purchased here last month.
Was going to upgrade kids computer that plans never worked out, anyhow price is $450 shipped via PP F&F.
Heatware in sig and i expect buyer to have feedback, thanks for looking and good day.
PS will have AM5 combo up later today - msi x670e carbon/7950x/64gb ddr5 6000 combo.
Was going to upgrade kids computer that plans never worked out, anyhow price is $450 shipped via PP F&F.
Heatware in sig and i expect buyer to have feedback, thanks for looking and good day.
PS will have AM5 combo up later today - msi x670e carbon/7950x/64gb ddr5 6000 combo.