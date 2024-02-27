WTS: G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 Kit

AmongTheChosenX
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2007
- Messages
- 7,157
Got these with a combo kit that I purchased to do a rebuild for a family member, but already had 32GBs of RAM from the previous system, so these are no longer needed.
https://www.microcenter.com/product...l-desktop-memory-kit-f4-3200c16d-16gvkb-black
$40 shipped OBO, flexible, really just want to recoop the cash on em to lower the upgrade costs.
Adam
