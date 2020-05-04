WTS: EVGA GeForce GTX 970 4GB PCIe

Mr. Bluntman

Mr. Bluntman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
6,416
I'm looking to sell my EVGA made nVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. I've owned it about three years and it's only seen light gaming use over the last two. No mining. I will add photos soon, but can snap a couple upon request if you're interested before I get to it. Looking to get $105 shipped or best offer. Heatware is Mr. Bluntman.

Please PM if interested or if you have questions. Thanks.
 
