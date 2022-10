WTS - EVGA 850w SFX

$175 Shipped

$35 Shipped

Spring Cleaning Time (5/27/2022)Cancelling all projects and clearing out all my spare parts. Much more to come.Rated for 5.2ghz. Bought from another member here and never installed. See pics.Upgraded my primary router to an ASUS AX router and using my existing ASUS AC router as the AP. No longer using this. It had little use as it was connected to my OTA antenna & HDHRs to transfer signal from the master bedroom closet to my telco closet.Will ship USPS Priority. Can ship with UPS or Fedex if youd like to cover the extra cost. Shipping to Cont US only. Heatware under SchlitzBull Trades:Im fixing up the garage and currently collecting retro gaming items. I can probably fix and clean most broken consoles. If you have something cool let me know. Probably a long shot since its subjective but who knows. Console wise I dont have...Atari 2600Atari JaguarPanasonic 3DOPhilips CDiRequesting PP F&F if over $600 due to tax nonsense. I understand there has been some sketch on the forum lately so please feel free to reach out to discuss. I have more recent transactions than the last one Heat but have been lazy updating my Heat. Im messaging people i've done transactions with recently now to try to get it updated.