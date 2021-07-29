WTS - EVGA 850w SFX

schlitzbull
WTS - ASUS x570-i - $175 - On Hold
Original owner and used in my daily driver. Moving to ATX so no longer need. Shipping me take a few days as I need to finish builidng the ATX machine. I should be done by the end of the weekend to ship early next week.
WTS - EVGA GM 850w (SFX) w/ Custom Cables - $140 Shipped
Was my daily driver until switching back to ATX. Comes with CableMod white replacement (not extensions) cables (24pin, 4 pin EPS, 2x 8 pin GPU) as well as stock cables.
Will ship USPS Priority. Can ship with UPS or Fedex if youd like to cover the extra cost. Shipping to Cont US only. Heatware under SchlitzBull.
