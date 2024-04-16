WTS: Enterprise-grade SSDs, DDR3/DDR4 ECC RAM

Syntax Error
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2008
- Messages
- 2,856
Selling some spare server parts I no longer have a need for. Please ensure compatibility in your intended system before committing to buy.
Samsung DDR4 16GB 2Rx4 PC4-2133P ECC RAM -
ALL SOLD
Samsung DDR3 16GB 2Rx4 PC3L-10600R ECC RAM - $30 shipped for both
Intel DC S3610 400GB SATA SSDs - ALL SOLD
Dell EMC Ultrastar DC SS530 960GB SAS SSDs - ALL SOLD
Payment to be conducted via Zelle or Paypal F&F. Shipping to be done via lowest cost with no insurance unless buyer stipulates and pays the additional fees. Please ensure that your shipping address is secure as I will not be responsible for porch pirates.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to
Please PM if you have any questions!
