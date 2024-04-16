  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTS: Enterprise-grade SSDs, DDR3/DDR4 ECC RAM

Syntax Error

Selling some spare server parts I no longer have a need for. Please ensure compatibility in your intended system before committing to buy.

Samsung DDR4 16GB 2Rx4 PC4-2133P ECC RAM - ALL SOLD
Samsung DDR3 16GB 2Rx4 PC3L-10600R ECC RAM - $30 shipped for both
Intel DC S3610 400GB SATA SSDs - ALL SOLD
Dell EMC Ultrastar DC SS530 960GB SAS SSDs - ALL SOLD

Payment to be conducted via Zelle or Paypal F&F. Shipping to be done via lowest cost with no insurance unless buyer stipulates and pays the additional fees. Please ensure that your shipping address is secure as I will not be responsible for porch pirates.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to

Please PM if you have any questions!
 

enzolt said:
Do you have SMART information for the drives?
CrystalDiskInfo shows the SATA SSDs are Good 100% according to the SMART data, these disks are very fresh and should have plenty of write life left.

For the SAS disks, I don't have a SAS adapter directly to my main PC so the best I was able to do is connect them to my LSI RAID card on my cold storage backup server. I don't have any specific drive write stats but they all showed up fine with no errors or alarms in the controller and given that these are server-grade high-endurance SSDs I'm confident in saying they should also have plenty of write life left in them.
 

