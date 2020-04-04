WTS - Delided 8700k w/ STRIX z370i - $OLD

schlitzbull
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2014
- Messages
- 338
Personally delided with Conductonaut and Rockit tool. IHS has small 4 dabs of glue on each corner. CPU was bought from an [H] member in June 2018 (thanks Brahmzy!). Mobo was bought new off Amazon in July 2018. Mobo is running most current BIOS (Version 2401). This combo was/is my daily driver. I'm going to take a stab at a custom loop so I'm moving from my Air 240 to my Define R6. I purchased a Z390 ATX motherboard which the 8700k is currently running in. The CPU has been under water since the day I received it (EVGA CLC 240 in Air 240 & Corsair H150i in Define R6). I received my 9900k over the weekend and expect to install it on Saturday. This being said I will not be able to ship until this weekend or next week.
CPU will ship installed in mobo. Mobo will ship in original packaging with accessories (see imgur). Yes this includes the stickers at no extra cost. I still have the 8700k retail box. If you would like that as well please let me know.
I will ship via UPS whenever they are able to pick up the package from my house. Please have Heat available. I generally use PayPay for payment but not opposed to other methods if relatively convenient. If you choose not to do F&F please be prepared to cover the fees. Will not separate.
Stay safe everyone!!
Heatware Schlitzbull
CPU will ship installed in mobo. Mobo will ship in original packaging with accessories (see imgur). Yes this includes the stickers at no extra cost. I still have the 8700k retail box. If you would like that as well please let me know.
I will ship via UPS whenever they are able to pick up the package from my house. Please have Heat available. I generally use PayPay for payment but not opposed to other methods if relatively convenient. If you choose not to do F&F please be prepared to cover the fees. Will not separate.
Stay safe everyone!!
Heatware Schlitzbull
Last edited: