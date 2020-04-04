WTS - Delid 8700k w/ STRIX z370i - $400 Shipped

Will not separate.Personal delid with Conductonaut and Rockit tool. CPU was bought from an [H] member. MOBO was bought new off Amazon.This combo was my old daily driver. I've decided to try custom loop which means I bought an ATX mobo. No point in buying a z370 mobo, so I grabbed a used z390 Auros Master for $150. 9900k is coming from a forum member (eta tomorrow!).UPS pickup for shipping (when they pick it up from my house). CPU will ship installed in mobo box. Motherboard (w/ CPU) will come in original packaging. Only missing items may be a SATA cable. If you need SATA cables let me know, we can work something out.Stay safe everyone!!