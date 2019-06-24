WTS DDR3 ECC PC3-10600R 8GB Server RDIMMS RAM - $90 shipped for 10x8gb = 80GB

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Syntax Error, Jun 24, 2019.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Jun 24, 2019 #1
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Selling a lot of server 8GB RDIMMS PC3-10600R and PC3-12800R. They should all be functional. These are recent server pulls, but please make sure they are compatible with your system before buying, as they are being sold as-is.

    iny1nZvh.jpg

    Listed quantities available below:

    x2 Micron 8GB 10600R with headspreaders MT36JSZF1G72PZ-1G4D1DD - $12/each shipped
    x8 Micron 8GB 10600R without headspreaders MT36KSF1G72PZ-1G4M1HI - $10/each shipped
    x13 Samsung 8GB 10600R without headspreaders M393B1K70CH0-CH9Q5 - All Sold

    x6 Samsung 8GB 12800R M393B1G70GH0-YK0 - $12/each shipped

    x8 SK Hynix 4GB 12800R HMT451R7AFR8A-PB T8 AD - $40 shipped for all eight sticks

    Heatware: Trader Reviews for Syntax Error | HeatWare.com
     
    Last edited: Sep 26, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 24, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 24, 2019
    #1
    MooCow and SamirD like this.
  2. Jun 25, 2019 #2
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 25, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 25, 2019
    #2
  3. Jun 25, 2019 #3
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 25, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 25, 2019
    #3
  4. Jun 25, 2019 #4
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 25, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 25, 2019
    #4
  5. Jun 26, 2019 #5
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 26, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 26, 2019
    #5
  6. Jun 26, 2019 #6
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bumps
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 26, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 26, 2019
    #6
  7. Jun 27, 2019 #7
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 27, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 27, 2019
    #7
  8. Jun 27, 2019 #8
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 27, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 27, 2019
    #8
  9. Jun 28, 2019 #9
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 28, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 28, 2019
    #9
  10. Jun 29, 2019 #10
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 29, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 29, 2019
    #10
  11. Jun 30, 2019 #11
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jun 30, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jun 30, 2019
    #11
  12. Jul 1, 2019 #12
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump - some sticks sold. Available quantities listed in OP.
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 1, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 1, 2019
    #12
  13. Jul 2, 2019 #13
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 2, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 2, 2019
    #13
  14. Jul 3, 2019 #14
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 3, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 3, 2019
    #14
  15. Jul 6, 2019 #15
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 6, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 6, 2019
    #15
  16. Jul 8, 2019 #16
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 8, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 8, 2019
    #16
  17. Jul 9, 2019 #17
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 9, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 9, 2019
    #17
  18. Jul 10, 2019 #18
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 10, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 10, 2019
    #18
  19. Jul 11, 2019 #19
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 11, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 11, 2019
    #19
  20. Jul 12, 2019 #20
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 12, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 12, 2019
    #20
  21. Jul 15, 2019 #21
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 15, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 15, 2019
    #21
  22. Jul 16, 2019 #22
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 16, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 16, 2019
    #22
  23. Jul 18, 2019 #23
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 18, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 18, 2019
    #23
  24. Jul 18, 2019 #24
    melk

    melk Gawd

    Messages:
    984
    Joined:
    Jan 21, 2014
    Hey just a heads up as I also have a bunch of server RAM for sale and I generally find it doesn't do so well here.

    The 8GB sticks in particular are in low demand. Your best bet is probably going to be ebay if you want to get them sold in quantity and not just a few at a time here and there.

    GLWS :)
     
    melk, Jul 18, 2019
    melk, Jul 18, 2019
    #24
  25. Jul 20, 2019 #25
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 20, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 20, 2019
    #25
  26. Jul 22, 2019 #26
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 22, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 22, 2019
    #26
  27. Jul 24, 2019 #27
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 24, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 24, 2019
    #27
  28. Jul 29, 2019 #28
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 29, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 29, 2019
    #28
  29. Jul 31, 2019 #29
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Jul 31, 2019
    Syntax Error, Jul 31, 2019
    #29
  30. Aug 3, 2019 #30
    Ready4Dis

    Ready4Dis Gawd

    Messages:
    594
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2015
    Great seller, great packaging. Bought 12 modules and all work flawlessly in my server.
     
    Ready4Dis, Aug 3, 2019
    Ready4Dis, Aug 3, 2019
    #30
  31. Aug 5, 2019 #31
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Aug 5, 2019
    Syntax Error, Aug 5, 2019
    #31
  32. Aug 8, 2019 #32
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Aug 8, 2019
    Syntax Error, Aug 8, 2019
    #32
  33. Aug 13, 2019 #33
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Aug 13, 2019
    Syntax Error, Aug 13, 2019
    #33
  34. Aug 19, 2019 #34
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Aug 19, 2019
    Syntax Error, Aug 19, 2019
    #34
  35. Aug 23, 2019 #35
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Aug 23, 2019
    Syntax Error, Aug 23, 2019
    #35
  36. Sep 4, 2019 #36
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Sep 4, 2019
    Syntax Error, Sep 4, 2019
    #36
  37. Sep 6, 2019 #37
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Sep 6, 2019
    Syntax Error, Sep 6, 2019
    #37
  38. Sep 10, 2019 #38
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Sep 10, 2019
    Syntax Error, Sep 10, 2019
    #38
  39. Sep 12, 2019 #39
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Sep 12, 2019
    Syntax Error, Sep 12, 2019
    #39
  40. Sep 18, 2019 #40
    Syntax Error

    Syntax Error 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,642
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2008
    Bump
     
    Syntax Error, Sep 18, 2019
    Syntax Error, Sep 18, 2019
    #40
Page 1 of 2