WTS DDR3 ECC PC3-10600R 8GB Server RDIMMS RAM - $90 shipped for 10x8gb = 80GB

Selling a lot of server 8GB RDIMMS PC3-10600R and PC3-12800R. They should all be functional. These are recent server pulls, but please make sure they are compatible with your system before buying, as they are being sold as-is. {} Listed quantities available below: x2 Micron 8GB 10600R with headspreaders MT36JSZF1G72PZ-1G4D1DD - $12/each shipped x8 Micron 8GB 10600R without headspreaders MT36KSF1G72PZ-1G4M1HI - $10/each shipped x13 Samsung 8GB 10600R without headspreaders M393B1K70CH0-CH9Q5 - All Sold x6 Samsung 8GB 12800R M393B1G70GH0-YK0 - $12/each shipped x8 SK Hynix 4GB 12800R HMT451R7AFR8A-PB T8 AD - $40 shipped for all eight sticks Heatware: Trader Reviews for Syntax Error | HeatWare.com