WTS Darden Gift Cards (x20 $25 ) and $1250 Amazon GC

B

bob123aka

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2010
Messages
1,385
WTS Darden Gift Cards ($500 worth) and $1250 Amazon GC

The Darden Gift cards can be used at Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddars, Yardhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52 . I have x20 $25 Gift cards so can do in small amounts if needed, no big deal. $20 per $25 Gift

https://www.darden.com/


Amazon is $1250 GC , x25 $25 GC can do in small amounts if needed, no big deal. $22 per $25 GC or $20 per $25 GC if buying a decent amount.


PP/Crypto/Cashapp/Venmo/Zelle

If you have any questions feel free to PM me.

Heatware Below

https://www.heatware.com/u/77455/to
 
